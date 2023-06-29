Home Cities Delhi

Kejriwal cites article by ex-SC judge to criticise ordinance on services

Taking to Twitter, Kejriwal shared a write-up by retired SC judge Justice Madan B.

Published: 29th June 2023 08:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2023 08:26 AM   |  A+A-

Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Arvind Kejriwal, the Chief Minister of Delhi, has once again voiced his concerns regarding the Centre’s ordinance aimed at controlling administrative services in the national capital. Taking to Twitter, Kejriwal shared a write-up by retired SC judge Justice Madan B.

Lokur. In his tweet, Kejriwal wrote, “The ordinance comes out as a constitutional fraud on the people of Delhi, its elected representatives, and th e Constitution,” sharing Justice Lokur’s article. In his efforts to rally support against the ordinance,

Kejriwal has engaged with various political leaders. The ordinance is expected to be introduced in the upcoming Monsoon session of Parliament, prompting Kejriwal’s proactive approach to gain backing from opposition parties. While most opposition parties have expressed their support for Kejriwal and his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the stance of the key opposition party, Congress, remains unclear. However, Congress has decided to raise this issue during the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections, indicating its intention to make it a prominent part of their campaign.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp