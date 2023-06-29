Kejriwal cites article by ex-SC judge to criticise ordinance on services

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Arvind Kejriwal, the Chief Minister of Delhi, has once again voiced his concerns regarding the Centre’s ordinance aimed at controlling administrative services in the national capital. Taking to Twitter, Kejriwal shared a write-up by retired SC judge Justice Madan B.

Lokur. In his tweet, Kejriwal wrote, “The ordinance comes out as a constitutional fraud on the people of Delhi, its elected representatives, and th e Constitution,” sharing Justice Lokur’s article. In his efforts to rally support against the ordinance,

Kejriwal has engaged with various political leaders. The ordinance is expected to be introduced in the upcoming Monsoon session of Parliament, prompting Kejriwal’s proactive approach to gain backing from opposition parties. While most opposition parties have expressed their support for Kejriwal and his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the stance of the key opposition party, Congress, remains unclear. However, Congress has decided to raise this issue during the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections, indicating its intention to make it a prominent part of their campaign.

