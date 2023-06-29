Home Cities Delhi

NHAI mulls ways to deal with Gurugram waterlogging

As an interim measure, the installation of water pumps in low lying areas, along with the implementation of efficient rainwater drainage systems, was given due consideration.

Gurugram waterlogging

Commuters make their way through the waterlogged Delhi-Gurugram Expressway service road following heavy rains, in Gurugram.(Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:   In an effort to combat the persistent issue of waterlogging on the National Highway in Haryana’s Gurugram District, a meeting was held at the headquarters of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) in New Delhi. NHAI chairman, Santosh Kumar Yadav led the meeting which was attended by CEO of Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority, representatives from Faridabad Metropolitan Development Authority, among others.

The officials discussed about ways to prevent encroachments, unauthorised road cuts, and illegal connections to the National Highways. The officials deliberated on the implementation of a comprehensive strategy to effectively address the issue of water logging.

As an interim measure, the installation of water pumps in low lying areas, along with the implementation of efficient rainwater drainage systems, was given due consideration. Yadav stressed on the importance of enhanced coordination among all government agencies to ensure prompt action in addressing the issue. To gain insight into the causes of water logging in and around Dhaula Kuan and Subroto Park, the authorities decided to enlist the services of a specialised agency to provide recommendations for remedial measures.

Delhi Jal Board appoints nodal officers
The Delhi Jal Board has appointed 11 nodal officers, assigning each of them four to nine assembly constituencies, to take steps to mitigate the problem of waterlogging in coordination with MCD officials. It said adequate staff should be deployed round the clock for operating sewage pumping stations.

