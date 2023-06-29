Home Cities Delhi

Now, Aurangzeb Lane named after APJ Abdul Kalam by NDMC

The NDMC had in August 2015 changed the name of Aurangzeb Road to Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Road. The Aurangzeb Lane connects the Abdul Kalam Road with Prithvi Raj Road.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:   The Aurangzeb Lane in the Lutyens’ Delhi has been renamed Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Lane, NDMC officials announced on Wednesday. The New Delhi Municipal Council approved the renaming of the road in a meeting of its members.

The NDMC had in August 2015 changed the name of Aurangzeb Road to Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Road. The Aurangzeb Lane connects the Abdul Kalam Road with Prithvi Raj Road. “An agenda item was placed before the Council to consider renaming Aurangzeb Lane under the NDMC area as Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Lane in terms of clause (a) of subsection (1) of section 231 of the New Delhi Municipal Act, 1994,” a statement from NDMC Vice Chairman Satish Upadhyay said.

“The council approved the renaming of Aurangzeb Lane as Dr A.P.J Abdul Kalam Lane. To respect the sentiments of people, the need to honour great men and women of our times, roads/ streets/ institutions have been renamed in the past,” it read.

The NDMC has also given its assent to the extension of validity of the National Capital Territory of Delhi Laws (Special Provisions) Second Act, 2011. The council also accorded its approval and sanctioned expenditure of `25 crore for the work of desilting and rehabilitation of bigger sewer lines. “The sewerage system of the NDMC area is more than 80 years old, it has outlived its useful life and these are grossly inadequate to cater to needs,” he said.

