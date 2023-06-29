Home Cities Delhi

Suspecting infidelity, Delhi man stabs wife of 18 years to death; hangs himself

During preliminary enquiry, it was revealed that the couple had been fighting for quite some time and had an argument early in the morning.

By Ujwal Jalali
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:   A 45-year-old man allegedly stabbed his 38-year-old wife to death with some sharp object after a fight in outer Delhi’s Narela area on Wednesday, police said. The husband, identified as Vinod, after killing his wife named Komal, later hanged himself from a ceiling fan with the help of his wife’s scarf (dupatta). Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer-north district) RK Singh said they received a PCR call at Narela Police Station at around 8 am.

The caller said that his brother- in-law has committed murder and killed himself. The police reached the house located at Swatantra Nagar, Narela. “The door was locked from inside and the dead body of a woman was found lying on the floor while a man was found hanging from the ceiling fan,” the official said. The spot was thoroughly inspected by the Crime Team and a separate team was called from Forensic Science Laboratory, Rohini to examine the room where two bodies were found.

During preliminary enquiry, it was revealed that the couple had been fighting for quite some time and had an argument early in the morning. The couple had been married for 18 years and had two children -- aged 15 and 11 years -- both sons, who were present inside the house at the time of the incident. When their children tried to stop the father, he locked them outside the room the father had locked the door from inside. “As per children’s statement the father first attacked the lady with a sharp object and then committed suicide,” the official said, adding, further probe is on.

Knife or screwdriver used
Sources in the Delhi Police told this newspaper that the woman had multiple wounds on her body. “The woman was found lying dead in a pool of blood. She had multiple injuries on her neck and stomach area,” another official said. He said that the husband committed the murder of his wife with a sharp-edged weapon, possibly a knife or a screwdriver.

A blood-stained brick was also lying near the spot and police suspect that it was also used in the
crime, they said. Preliminary investigation revealed that Vinod suspected that his wife was having an affair with someone which might have been the reason to commit the crime. It was also revealed that the
family had recently shifted to Narela, probably even less than a week back.

SHO caught napping, sent to district lines
Station House Officer (SHO) of Sunlight Colony Police Station in south east Delhi was asked to report back to the district lines as he was found sleeping in his restroom at the time of duty. According to Deputy
Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Rajesh Deo, strict directions were issued for General Gast in the intervening night of June 26-27 to enhance police visibility to prevent street crimes in south east district. He said that Additional DCP-I of the South East District was also on General Gast Duty to ensure meticulous compliance of the Police Headquarters directions and to supervise the patrolling staff.

India Matters
