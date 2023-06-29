Vigilance dept flags DERC official’s illegal appointment

Anup Verma By

NEW DELHI: Delhi govt’s Vigilance Department has recommended to the Appellate Tribunal for Electricity (APTEL) to take action against then additional chief secretary (power), Ashok Kumar Singhal, then member, the then chairman and the present member of the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC), AK Ambasht for their nexus and gross complicity and non-adherence to the orders of APTEL, directions of SC.

In a report submitted to Justice Ramesh Ranganathan (former Chief Justice of Uttarakhand HC), chairperson (APTEL), the dept alleged serious malpractices in the DERC in which it was pointed out that his appointment as principal advisor (tariff) was in violation of all rules and regulations.

The report said the instances of misrule, maladministration, non-adherence to judicial pronouncements, not following the tariff policy, allowing cross subsidy against the norms, not implementing the judgment of SC and the letter of ministry of power was resultant factor of nexus between the office of minister (power), DERC and power department officials (the then additional chief secretary).

This nexus is corroborated by post retirement rehabilitation of Delhi govt officials. “Singhal is an example in this regard. He was earlier in the personal branch of power minister who was facilitated to be appointed as member in DERC in connivance with power department officials. It is not desirable to appoint personal staff to independent body like DERC.

He was appointed by virtue of his alleged closeness and his admittedly working in the office of minister (power), Satyendar Jain,” it added. The report said DERC has not examined the issue legally and totally biased in selecting Singhal as principal advisor (tariff), DERC after he demitted the office of member DERC. The post of principal advisor (tariff), DERC is a lower post to that of the member (DERC) and DERC had erred in appointing him as principal advisor (tariff), DERC after his demitting the office as member, DERC and also after crossing the age limit of 65 years.

