Delhi CM announces policy for redevelopment of notified non-conforming industrial areas

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said his government has framed a policy for the redevelopment of 26 notified non-conforming industrial areas.

He met with industrialists in the non-conforming areas to initiate the layout planning of these areas.

Met with industrialists from all over Delhi today to initiate the layout planning process for non-conforming industrial areas.



We have taken a major step to work in the direction of transforming these areas into conforming zones so that they can achieve proper recognition.… pic.twitter.com/dUB8YtA7f3 June 30, 2023

The chief minister said the policy has three phases.

Under the first phase, a panel of consultants will be formed for preparing layout plans.

Industrial associations concerned will bear 10 per cent of the consultant charges and the remaining will be borne by the government, he said.

Under the second phase, the focus will be the development of basic facilities like the laying of sewer lines, and construction of roads, while the third phase will see the development of facilities like the construction of community halls.

"This will remove the tag of non-conforming areas from your areas," Kejriwal said.

