Home Cities Delhi

Delhi CM announces policy for redevelopment of notified non-conforming industrial areas

Industrial associations concerned will bear 10 per cent of the consultant charges and the remaining will be borne by the government.

Published: 30th June 2023 08:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2023 08:05 PM   |  A+A-

Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said his government has framed a policy for the redevelopment of 26 notified non-conforming industrial areas.

He met with industrialists in the non-conforming areas to initiate the layout planning of these areas.

The chief minister said the policy has three phases.

Under the first phase, a panel of consultants will be formed for preparing layout plans.

Industrial associations concerned will bear 10 per cent of the consultant charges and the remaining will be borne by the government, he said.

Under the second phase, the focus will be the development of basic facilities like the laying of sewer lines, and construction of roads, while the third phase will see the development of facilities like the construction of community halls.

"This will remove the tag of non-conforming areas from your areas," Kejriwal said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Arvind Kejriwal notified non-conforming industrial areas redevelopment
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp