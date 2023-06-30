Delhi to get light-to-moderate rain in next five days: IMD

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Cloudy sky with light to moderate rainfall is expected in the national capital in the next five days, the weather department said on Thursday. Heavy rains lashed parts of the national capital on Thursday, bringing down the minimum temperature to 23.8 degrees Celsius ‘ four notches below the season’s average.

Meanwhile, the maximum temperature settled at 34.2 degrees Celsius ‘ three notches below the normal, an Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) bulletin said. After heavy rainfall in Delhi and its surrounding areas, the weather department issued an ‘orange’ alert in the city.

The IMD uses four colour codes for weather warnings ‘ ‘green’ (no action needed), ‘yellow’ (watch and stay updated), ‘orange’ (be prepared) and ‘red’ (take action). The orange alert is a warning to be prepared, pointing to the possibility of traffic disruptions and waterlogging, which was reported in several parts of the city.

According to IMD data, the relative humidity which stood at 100 per cent at 8.30 am was recorded at 70 per cent at 5.30 pm. As per the data by Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the average 24-hour Air Quality Index (AQI) on Thursday was recorded in the moderate category at 101.

According to the Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi, the air quality is likely to remain in the ‘satisfactory’ category from June 30 to July 2. Waterlogging and traffic jams were witnessed in several parts of the national capital after a heavy rain lashed the city Thursday morning.

According to the traffic police, the area near the Jamia Metro Station was submerged in water. Incidents of waterlogging were also reported from Sarai Kale Khan, South Extension, the stretch between Geeta Colony Ring Road and Akshardhan Temple, and many other parts of the city. An ‘orange’ alert has also been issued in the city by the weather department.

NEW DELHI: Cloudy sky with light to moderate rainfall is expected in the national capital in the next five days, the weather department said on Thursday. Heavy rains lashed parts of the national capital on Thursday, bringing down the minimum temperature to 23.8 degrees Celsius ‘ four notches below the season’s average. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature settled at 34.2 degrees Celsius ‘ three notches below the normal, an Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) bulletin said. After heavy rainfall in Delhi and its surrounding areas, the weather department issued an ‘orange’ alert in the city. The IMD uses four colour codes for weather warnings ‘ ‘green’ (no action needed), ‘yellow’ (watch and stay updated), ‘orange’ (be prepared) and ‘red’ (take action). The orange alert is a warning to be prepared, pointing to the possibility of traffic disruptions and waterlogging, which was reported in several parts of the city.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); According to IMD data, the relative humidity which stood at 100 per cent at 8.30 am was recorded at 70 per cent at 5.30 pm. As per the data by Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the average 24-hour Air Quality Index (AQI) on Thursday was recorded in the moderate category at 101. According to the Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi, the air quality is likely to remain in the ‘satisfactory’ category from June 30 to July 2. Waterlogging and traffic jams were witnessed in several parts of the national capital after a heavy rain lashed the city Thursday morning. According to the traffic police, the area near the Jamia Metro Station was submerged in water. Incidents of waterlogging were also reported from Sarai Kale Khan, South Extension, the stretch between Geeta Colony Ring Road and Akshardhan Temple, and many other parts of the city. An ‘orange’ alert has also been issued in the city by the weather department.