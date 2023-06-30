'Detained inside our flats ahead of Modi's DU visit,' claim AISA activists

By PTI

NEW DELHI: CPI-ML's student wing AISA on Friday alleged that their activists were detained inside their flats and were not allowed to leave while Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Delhi University.

A senior Delhi Police officer, however, said no student was detained.

"Citing the PM visit as a reason, I and AISA DU Secretary Anjali have been held in detention at our flat and not allowed to go on the campus," AISA Delhi President Abhigyan said.

"We haven't been shown any warrant or order and we don't know how long they will be here," he said. Abhigyan also shared two photos of people sitting in police uniform sitting outside their flats.

Comrade @abhigyan_AISA and I, we are being held at our flat because PM is coming to campus!



Why is @narendramodi so afraid of us?



Whole campus turned into police cantonment to protect a PM from accountability!



Shame on Delhi police! pic.twitter.com/optyfBJWVL — Anjali (@anjali__27) June 30, 2023

Modi is on a visit to Delhi University to preside over the varsity's centenary celebrations. Earlier in the day, he travelled in the Delhi Metro to go to the north campus.

