‘Don’t insult city dwellers’: Delhi CM to L-G on ‘freebies’ 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The ongoing feud between Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena shows no signs of abating, as Kejriwal launched a scathing response on Thursday to Saxena’s recent remark on ‘Delhi people becoming habitual to freebies.’

The chief minister asked him not to “insult” the “hard-working people” of the national capital. In an event on the Delhi Master Plan 2041 held on Wednesday, Saxena allegedly remarked that the people of Delhi had grown accustomed to receiving free benefits.

The event was organised by the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry. Saxena’s remarks seem to be directed at the Aam Aadmi Party government’s subsidies, primarily on water and electricity. Reacting to Saxena’s remarks, Kejriwal said Saxena was an outsider and did not understand the people of the national capital.

The chief minister swiftly hit back at the LG’s comments and said, “L-G sir, you do not understand the citizens as you are an outsider.” He went on to emphasise that the people of Delhi are hardworking individuals who have contributed to the city’s beauty through their efforts.

“The people of Delhi are hardworking. They have beautified Delhi by their hard work. Don’t insult the people of Delhi like this,” he said. The chief minister also said the Delhi government, unlike others, does not indulge in “theft”. “We save money and provide facilities to people. What is your problem with this?” Kejriwal said.

Meanwhile, the BJP ridiculed Kejriwal’s statements. BJP MP Parvesh Singh questioned the chief minister and said, “You always label others as outsiders, but could you please inform the people of Delhi about the locality where you were born?”

