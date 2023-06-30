Eid celebrated across Delhi with fervour

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Eid ul-Adha was celebrated across the national capital on Thursday with traditional fervour and gaiety as people thronged mosques, including the historic Jama Masjid and Fatehpuri Masjid, amid rains for special prayers.

People also visited their friends and relatives to greet them and share food after the ceremonial ‘Qurbani’ (cattle sacrifice). Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena took to Twitter to extend greetings to the people on the occasion. “Hearty greetings to all of you on the occasion of Eid ul-Adha, the festival of sacrifice... May this festival bring happiness in your life, love in your hearts and peace in the country,” he tweeted.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also greeted people on the occasion. “Heartfelt greetings on Eid ul-Adha to all the people of the country. May this festival bring a lot of progress in your life, may you always be happy, healthy and prosperous,” he tweeted in Hindi.

President Droupadi Murmu greeted citizens on the eve of Eid ul-Adha and asked all to take a pledge to work towards spreading brotherhood and harmony in the society. “On the occasion of Id-uz-Zuha, I extend my heartiest greetings and best wishes to all fellow citizens, especially our Muslim brothers and

sisters living in India and abroad,” she said. It is a holy festival of love and sacrifice, the president said.

However, continuous rainfall for three hours, followed by intermittent showers for a couple more on Thursday morning led to waterlogging in more than 25 areas here and traffic congestions at some places, including at Narsinghpur.

Rains started around 6 am in the city and police and Gurugram administration were present at key areas to remove excess water through pumps to help traffic movement. Traffic disruption was less as there were lower volume of vehicles on the roads due to Eid-ul-Adha. The movement of vehicles was nonetheless slow at the Narsinghpur stretch due to waterlogging.

NEW DELHI: Eid ul-Adha was celebrated across the national capital on Thursday with traditional fervour and gaiety as people thronged mosques, including the historic Jama Masjid and Fatehpuri Masjid, amid rains for special prayers. People also visited their friends and relatives to greet them and share food after the ceremonial ‘Qurbani’ (cattle sacrifice). Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena took to Twitter to extend greetings to the people on the occasion. “Hearty greetings to all of you on the occasion of Eid ul-Adha, the festival of sacrifice... May this festival bring happiness in your life, love in your hearts and peace in the country,” he tweeted. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also greeted people on the occasion. “Heartfelt greetings on Eid ul-Adha to all the people of the country. May this festival bring a lot of progress in your life, may you always be happy, healthy and prosperous,” he tweeted in Hindi.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); President Droupadi Murmu greeted citizens on the eve of Eid ul-Adha and asked all to take a pledge to work towards spreading brotherhood and harmony in the society. “On the occasion of Id-uz-Zuha, I extend my heartiest greetings and best wishes to all fellow citizens, especially our Muslim brothers and sisters living in India and abroad,” she said. It is a holy festival of love and sacrifice, the president said. However, continuous rainfall for three hours, followed by intermittent showers for a couple more on Thursday morning led to waterlogging in more than 25 areas here and traffic congestions at some places, including at Narsinghpur. Rains started around 6 am in the city and police and Gurugram administration were present at key areas to remove excess water through pumps to help traffic movement. Traffic disruption was less as there were lower volume of vehicles on the roads due to Eid-ul-Adha. The movement of vehicles was nonetheless slow at the Narsinghpur stretch due to waterlogging.