Engineer of Railways being probed for Delhi electrocution incident

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A senior engineer of the Indian Railways has been bound down by the Delhi Police in connection with the death of a woman due to electrocution at the New Delhi Railway Station recently, officials said on Thursday.

Bharat Bhushan (40) resides in railway quarters at north Delhi’s Kishan Ganj, they said. Bhushan, who works as the senior section engineer, was responsible for the maintenance of the electric pole at the New Delhi Railway Station complex, said the police.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Railways) Apoorva Gupta said the site of the electrocution incident was inspected by the railway authority on June 27. “After inspection, the spot was handed over to the railway authorities for upkeep and repair. On June 27, Bhushan was asked to join the investigation. After his interrogation, he was bound down under CrPC section 41.1A,” she said.

This section means that the police officer shall, in all cases, where the arrest of a person is not required under the provisions of sub-section (1) of section 41, issue a notice directing the person against whom a reasonable complaint has been made, or credible information has been received, or a reasonable suspicion exists that he has committed a cognizable offence, to appear before him or at such other place as may be specified in the notice.

Sakshi Ahuja (34) died after accidentally coming in contact with a live wire at the New Delhi Railway Station complex on Sunday amid rainfall. According to a preliminary inquiry, Ahuja was walking towards the station in the rain when she lost her balance. She grabbed an electricity pole to break her fall and came in contact with exposed wires which were lying on the spot.

The victim’s husband Ankit Ahuja has blamed the national transporter for negligence and demanded strict action against the erring officials. A case under IPC sections 287 (negligent conduct with respect to machinery) and 304 A (causing death by negligence) was registered against unidentified persons following the incident, according to police.

Meanwhile, as a part of a pre-monsoon safety drive, the DISCOM is conducting inspections and maintenance of electrical lines installed in public areas to minimise the risk of electricity-related incidents, an official statement said. The drive aimed to ensure the safety of DISCOM consumers was carried out in view of the two deaths due to electrocution in Delhi within a span of 48 hours.

DISCOM conducts inspection of electrical lines

As a part of the ongoing preventive maintenance activity, the DISCOM is conducting tree trimming exercises in the vicinity of electrical installations, poles, and overhead lines to prevent leakage current and power interruption, it said.

