Junior-most Atishi 2nd in AAP govt pecking order

Amit Pandey and Ashish Srivastava By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The latest development in the power corridor of the city has left many surprised. The junior most minister in the Arvind Kejriwal led cabinet has now emerged as the most powerful legislator after the chief minister. In a proposed portfolio allocation, Atishi is all set to get the additional charge of finance, revenue, and planning, taming others, with twelve portfolios in her kitty. In all there are 37 portfolios.

However, the additional charges were looked after by Kailash Gahlot after the cabinet reshuffle that occurred following the arrest of Manish Sisodia. In the last portfolio reshuffle done on June 1, Atishi was given the charge of the public relations department which was also under Gahlot.

The exercise is being questioned as Gahlot appears to be cut to size in order to elevate Atishi. Besides, he presented the budget a few months ago but there was no review of performance done or the unwillingness to carry on with the added portfolios was expressed by the leader.“Atishi is being projected as heir to Sisodia since she is a close confidante of the jailed leader,” a senior party functionary said.

Besides, her instrumental role in bringing education reforms and previously-held MCD election put her as the frontrunner of getting meaty portfolios. Top party Sources also said that Gahlot is under the scanner regarding an alleged scam in purchase of DTC buses. Under this scenario, him (gahlot) supervising sensitive and crucial departments to the government would have been a quite a risky situation given the fact that two top leaders are already behind bars, they added.

Atishi, along with Saurabh Bharadwaj were sworn in as ministers in March this year following the resignations of Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain, who both are in jail in different cases.

After the notification is issued Atishi will be handling a total of 12 departments. She currently handles nine departments in the cabinet — education, power, public works department, women and child development, art & culture, tourism, higher education, training and technical education, and public relations.

Atishi represents the Kalkaji constituency and was a key member of Manish Sisodia’s education team. She had also contested the 2019 Lok Sabha polls from the East Delhi constituency and lost to BJP’s Gautam Gambhir.

