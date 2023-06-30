Home Cities Delhi

Kejriwal, L-G battle it out over cabinet rejig as Atishi gets 3 more portfolios

However, sources from the L-G’s secretariat refuted the allegations and said that the file was signed on Wednesday and promptly returned to the Delhi government.

Published: 30th June 2023 08:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2023 08:08 AM   |  A+A-

AAP leader and Delhi Minister Atishi.(Photo | Express)

By Amit Pandey
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The ongoing tussle between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government and the Lieutenant-Governor (L-G) shows no signs of abating, with portfolio allocation to Atishi being the latest flashpoint.
In the recent development, the AAP alleged on Thursday that the L-G is yet to give approval to the proposed cabinet reshuffle. According to a Delhi government source, the proposal was made to assign three major portfolios — finance, revenue and planning — to Atishi. However, the proposal has not been accepted so far, claimed the source. 

However, sources from the L-G’s secretariat refuted the allegations and said that the file was signed on Wednesday and promptly returned to the Delhi government. In response, the AAP dismissed the L-G office’s statement as baseless and demanded that they produce a copy of the order or any other relevant evidence to support their claims.

Once the official notification is issued, Atishi will be responsible for a total of 12 departments. Currently, she is in charge of nine departments, which include education, power, public works, women and child development, art & culture, tourism, higher education, training and technical education, as well as public relations.

The three departments proposed to be given to Atishi were under the purview of Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot. The latest development follows a cabinet reshuffle in March, prompted by the resignations of Manish Sisodia and Satyendra Jain. During the reshuffle, Atishi took charge of education and power portfolios, while Saurabh Bhardwaj was appointed as the health minister.

Currently, Gahlot holds the finance and revenue portfolio, and the development portfolio is managed by Gopal Rai. However, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva labelled the development as  “political blackmailing” by former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.  “With no prospect of receiving bail, Sisodia reportedly threatened to act as an approver unless the CM handed over all his lucrative departments to his political protégé, Atishi,” alleged Sachdeva.

Rise and rise of Atishi in government
The junior-most minister in the Arvind Kejriwal cabinet, Atishi (42) has emerged as the second most powerful in the government, replacing  Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain who are in jail. After a notification is issued Atishi will be handling a dozen departments. The Kalkaji MLA is being projected as heir to Sisodia, reports Ashish Srivastava 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Atishi Delhi cabinet rejig Delhi cabinet Delhi L-G
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp