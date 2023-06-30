Man files ‘forged’ medical documents, Delhi court denies bail

Jaison Wilson By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court refused to grant bail to a murder accused who sought relief citing his wife’s surgery, after finding the man filed fake medical documents, in which he forged the signatures of a doctor and authorities concerned.

Vacation Judge Pawan Kumar dismissed the bail application filed by Dharamvir, and directed the Station House Officer of Tilak Marg Police Station to take appropriate action. “The report submitted by the IO as prepared by the doctor concerned states that the documents sent for verification were fake and signatures on the said documents are stated to be forged.

In the attending facts and circumstances, it is appropriate that the matter be reported to SHO PS Tilak Marg to take appropriate action as per law,” the judge ordered. As per the cops’ report, the man was claiming that his wife had a serious disease and a patient can’t survive so long (five months since the prescription) without treatment.

It claimed that the dates mentioned on the OPD card and the handwritten note of the doctor did not match. The doctor said, “If injection is required, we refer to casualty. Nothing of that mentioned in the card,” adding that the disease mentioned was related to the brain but the date given was for an ailment of the spinal cord. “There is no CT scan available in our computer of this patient without which the disease mentioned can’t be diagnosed. The signature of the doctor on document doesn’t belong to anyone from our team,” the doctor said.

