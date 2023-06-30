Need pro-trader policies, end to sealing: Confederation of All India Traders

By Express News Service

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) undertakes various initiatives to boost trade and business across the national capital and the country. Amid the bitter relationship between Delhi’s trader community and the government, CAIT is moving ahead in its task to equip traders with the latest technology. Praveen Khandelwal, the national secretary general of the body, tells Anup Verma that they organise programmes. While the focus is on upgradation, modernisation and digitisation of existing business formats, CAIT also highlights on Central schemes for traders.

Excerpts:

What are the main objectives of CAIT in Delhi and how do you work towards achieving them?

The main objective of CAIT is to be a comprehensive bridge between governments and the trading community particularly taking down the policies to the lowest level and raising voice for various issues of the trade. It also participates actively in framing policies for the trade of the country. We have a three tier working system at national, state and district levels – thereby connecting with more than 8 crore traders through more than 40,000 trade associations across the country.

Give us an overview of the state of the industrial sector in Delhi and the major challenges the sector is facing?

The trade and industry sector plays an important role in the economy of any state or country. Delhi is neither an industrial or agricultural state, and is largely dependent upon trade. Delhi supplies goods across the country and is a major trading hub within India. The future is certainly bright but Delhi trade lacks supportive policies of the state government.



What initiatives has the CAIT taken to help industries from sealing?

Sealing is a menace and it directly bars stakeholders from their fundamental right to practice any business or trade. With sealing, there is gross violation of MCD Act, 1957. Sealing has destroyed much of the trade in Delhi. Traders have been bearing the brunt of since the sealing drive of 2006. Sealing activities must stop. Actions should be based on prospective versus retrospective effect. CAIT has demanded that, on the lines of regularisation of 1,752 unauthorised colonies, the traders be given a reprieve – with a reasonable deadline and penalty, as provided under the MCD Act.



How does the association collaborate with the Delhi government, MCD and other stakeholders to address the needs and concerns of the industrial sector?

From time to time, the CAIT keeps interacting with all administrative authorities from local level, state level and central level which has helped a lot in bringing relief to traders in many issues in the past. We keep on holding research on various issues of traders and making them aware of the issues, concerns, solutions etc on a regular basis. Trade associations do call upon CAIT for their specific problems.



In your opinion, what are the key factors contributing to the success of industries in Delhi and what role does the association play in fostering that success?

Availability of land, technology and easy financing to traders and small manufacturing units could be key factors for growth in trade in the capital. One window approval could be another facility which may boost growth in business as regular consultations with trade associations will contribute in boosting mutual confidence between traders and the government.



Are there specific sectors or industries that the association focuses on, and what efforts are being made to promote their growth and competitiveness?

Internet, technology, communication, logistics and networking have now become tools of conducting business and the CAIT is deeply engaged in making grand awareness among the trading community across the country including Delhi and impressing upon them to essentially have these five fundamentals in their business which will ensure much growth.

