No building tax on lawyers’ offices within residences: Delhi HC

NEW DELHI: The High Court has held that an advocate’s office operating from a residence will not be levied property tax under the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act as a “business building”, asserting that the “professional activity” of lawyers cannot be seen as “commercial activity.”

Division bench of Justices Najmi Waziri and Sudhir Kumar Jain stated that the Master Plan for Delhi, 2021 permits professional activity in residential buildings. However, it does not empower MCD to charge tax for this, it clarified.

The recent order came following the appeal of South Delhi Municipal Corporation against a 2015 order which held that services rendered by advocates are professional activities and cannot be taxed under.

