Second skin bank opens at Delhi AIIMS after Safdarjung

Ashish Srivastava By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The second skin bank of the city was opened at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences which the institute’s director inaugurated on Thursday. After Safdarjung, the institute’s skin bank is the second such facility across North India. Nationally, it will be the 18th skin bank—a facility where the skin of deceased persons can be donated—with seven in Maharashtra, four in Chennai, three in Karnataka, and one each in Madhya Pradesh, Odisha and Delhi.

According to doctors, skin grafting decreases mortality, increases survival rates in patients and helps them achieve better healing outcomes. It also decreases their hospital stay and overall cost of treatment.

On the occasion, Prof Maneesh Singhal, Head- Department of Plastic, Reconstructive and Burns Surgery said that with all the technical excellence and training, this bank will add to the armamentarium of burn surgeons to save the lives of patients with major burns.

Skin Bank at AIIMS New Delhi inaugurated by Director AIIMS, Prof. M Srinivas. This will give a new lease of life to patients with burns. A skin bank manual was also released. AIIMS and @Rotary Club have joined hands to promote skin donation in this region pic.twitter.com/lgUw7ISxfu June 29, 2023

"Despite the best skills and efforts, patients with more than 60% TBSA burns often succumb due to infections. Using cadaveric skin for cover will help salvage many patients," he added.

Any person above 18 years of age can donate their skin within 6 hours of death. Only those suffering from HIV & Hepatitis B & C, STDs, generalized infection & septicemia, any kind of skin infection, malignancy, and having evidence of skin cancer cannot donate.

