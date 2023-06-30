Home Cities Delhi

Second skin bank opens at Delhi AIIMS after Safdarjung

According to doctors, skin grafting decreases mortality, increases survival rates in patients and helps them achieve better healing outcomes.

NEW DELHI:  The second skin bank of the city was opened at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences which the institute’s director inaugurated on Thursday. After Safdarjung, the institute’s skin bank is the second such facility across North India. Nationally, it will be the 18th skin bank—a facility where the skin of deceased persons can be donated—with seven in Maharashtra, four in Chennai, three in Karnataka, and one each in Madhya Pradesh, Odisha and Delhi.

On the occasion, Prof Maneesh Singhal, Head- Department of Plastic, Reconstructive and Burns Surgery said that with all the technical excellence and training, this bank will add to the armamentarium of burn surgeons to save the lives of patients with major burns.

“Despite the best skills and efforts, patients with more than 60% TBSA burns often succumb due to infections. Using cadaveric skin for cover will help salvage many patients,” he added. According to doctors, skin grafting decreases mortality, increases survival rates in patients and helps them achieve better healing outcomes. It also decreases their hospital stay and overall cost of treatment.

Any person above 18 years of age can donate their skin within 6 hours of death. Only those suffering from HIV & Hepatitis B & C, STDs, generalized infection & septicemia, any kind of skin infection, malignancy, and having evidence of skin cancer cannot donate.

