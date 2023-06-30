Home Cities Delhi

Two sealed bottles of alcohol per person now allowed in Delhi Metro

Carrying of alcohol was banned in the Delhi Metro till recently except on the Airport Express Line, the DMRC said.

Published: 30th June 2023 03:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2023 03:34 PM   |  A+A-

Commuters travel in metro train as Delhi Metro resumes operations in a graded manner in New Delhi on Monday.

Representational image (File photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Two sealed bottles of alcohol per person is permitted to be carried inside the Delhi Metro, according to revised norms, officials said on Friday.

However, drinking of alcohol inside metro premises is still strictly prohibited, they said.

Carrying of alcohol was banned in the Delhi Metro till recently except on the Airport Express Line, the DMRC said in a statement in response to a query from PTI.

"However, subsequently, a committee comprising officials from the CISF and DMRC have reviewed the list and as per the revised list, two sealed bottles of alcohol per person is allowed to be carried on the Delhi Metro at par with the provisions on the Airport Express Line," it said.

Metro passengers are requested to maintain proper decorum while travelling, the DMRC said.

In case, any passenger is found behaving in an indecent manner under the influence of alcohol, suitable action will be taken against them under the relevant provisions of law, officials said.

