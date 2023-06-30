Home Cities Delhi

Well-planned murder, carried out in revenge: Police in chargesheet of Shahbad Dairy murder case

Police seek death sentence for Shahbad Dairy murder accused, file a 640-page chargesheet in court in record time

Published: 30th June 2023 07:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2023 07:56 AM   |  A+A-

Sahil, accused in the 16-year-old Delhi girl murder case. (Photo | ANI)

Sahil, accused in the 16-year-old Delhi girl murder case. (Photo | ANI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi Police on Thursday said that the murder of 16-year-old girl in Shahbad Dairy area was well-planned and they have put together a watertight case to ensure the accused gets death.
“This was a case of well-planned murder which was carried out in revenge. We have all the evidence and within a month of incident we have submitted the charge sheet to get justice for the family of the victim,” Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Dependra Pathak said.  

“We carried out the investigation with a with a professional and focused approach in the Sakshi murder case and filed a charge sheet before the court in record time. We have tried to make the case as watertight as possible so that the accused gets the harshest punishment which is death sentence,” he added.

The police have filed a charge sheet against Sahil, the man accused of repeatedly stabbing and bludgeoning the minor girl to death in full public view in the northwest Delhi’s Shahbad Dairy locality on May 28. The 640-page charge sheet was filed before a POCSO court on Tuesday under POCSO’s Section 12 (sexual harassment of a child) and sections of the Scheduled Caste and Schedule Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, court sources said.

The accused has also been charged under IPC sections 302 (murder), 354 A (sexual harassment) and 509 
(word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) along with the provisions of the Arms Act. The murder was caught on a CCTV camera and the footage showed the youth thrusting a knife into the girl no less than 20 times.

She had 34 injury marks on her body and her skull was smashed, police had said  after the incident. Sahil was arrested on May 29 from Bulandshahr in  Uttar Pradesh. The police said the investigation revealed that Sahil and Sakshi were in a relationship but often quarrelled. Both had a fight on May 27, following which Sahil decided to take revenge and killed her brutally the next day.

34 injury marks, says chargesheet

  • The 640-page charge sheet was filed before a POCSO court
  • The footage showed the youth thrusting a knife into the girl 20 times
  • She had 34 injury marks on her body and her skull was smashed, the police said
  • Sahil was arrested on May 29 from Bulandshahr in  UP. Both were in a relationship but often quarrelled.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shahbad Dairy murder case Delhi minor murder Delhi police
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp