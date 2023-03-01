BJP running organised witchhunt; Party stands with Sisodia, Jain: AAP

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Soon after two top Delhi cabinet ministers, Manish Sisodia and Satyendra Jain, resigned from their posts on Tuesday, the Aam Aadmi Party said that all the party workers including legislators and councillors will continue to stand in solidarity with them.

Saurabh Bhardwaj, Aam Aaadmi Party chief spokesperson said that both the leaders took a rationale and conscious decision to resign from their posts as they don’t want to impede the work. He further explained that only six ministers in addition to Chief Ministers are allowed to constitute the cabinet in Delhi.

After the former- AAP minister Satyendra Jain went to jail, Manish Sisodia was managing a total of 18 portfolios, but after his arrest, there can be a major governance crisis in the capital. Bhardwaj further added that two new ministers will be inducted into the Delhi government cabinet in the spots vacated by the two leaders.

“No matter what, the whole Aam Aadmi Party, all its cadres, and the entirety of the Delhi Government will continue to stand in solidarity with Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain. Every MLA, every councillor, every single volunteer of the party will forever remain in support of the two,” he said. “The Bharatiya Janata Party through its central government is running an organised witch hunt behind Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain,” he added.

