Blacklisting of US scribe: Delhi HC seeks Centre’s response

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday sought a detailed response from the Centre on US-based Vice News journalist Angad Singh’s plea challenging his “blacklisting” and denial of entry to the country last year. Earlier on January 27, the central government told the High Court that the journalist had depicted India in a “negative manner” in the “India Burning” documentary.

It was also informed by the government that Singh has been blacklisted despite being an Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card holder for misrepresenting facts in his application for obtaining a journalistic visa and violating certain norms.

The court has also sought the Centre’s counsel to seek instructions from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) “whether any show cause notice or any proceedings have been commenced” against Singh for cancellation of the OCI card.

Advocate Swathi Sukumar, appearing for the journalist, had earlier argued that he had wanted to travel to India for a personal visit as he has roots in India and has relatives in the country, and he wanted to visit religious places.

The lawyer also submitted under section 7D of the Act, OCI cards cannot be cancelled and no order for cancellation shall be passed unless the cardholder has been given a reasonable opportunity of being heard.

She also said Angad Singh’s OCI card is still valid and that according to the counter affidavit filed by Centre, although he has been blacklisted his OCI card has not been cancelled yet.

As per the Centre, an affidavit has been filed by the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) stating the petitioner is a ‘blacklist subject’ and was blacklisted at the instance of the Consulate General of India in New York.

On Tuesday, Sukumar moved an amendment application, challenging the blacklisting which was mentioned in the counter affidavit of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). The plea said that in August last year, the petitioner wanted to travel to India on a personal visit as he has roots in the country and also has relatives here. However, he was not permitted to enter India on arrival and was deported back. The Centre’s counsel agreed to file a detailed response in the matter. The matter will be further heard in May.

