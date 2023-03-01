Ciaz-facelift: Maruti Suzuki updates its midsize Ciaz sedan

Vikram Gour By

Express News Service

Maruti Suzuki has updated its midsize Ciaz sedan with more standard safety features and additional paint shade options. The Ciaz, which previously got ESP and Hill-Hold Assist as standard only in the automatic variants, now gets these features across all variants and that is undoubtedly a welcome change keeping in mind the increasing competition in the midsize sedan segment.

In addition to the updated safety features, Maruti Suzuki is also offering three dual-tone colour options on the top-spec Alpha trim of the Ciaz. The options include Pearl Metallic Opulent Red, Pearl Metallic Grandeur Grey, and Dignity Brown—all offered with a black roof. The dual-tone option is available at a premium of `16,000 over the standard paint and is only available on the top-spec Alpha variant.

The Ciaz continues to be powered by a 105hp, 1.5-litre K15 petrol engine paired to either a 5-speed manual or a 4-speed torque converter automatic. The engine comes with mild-hybrid technology, and Maruti claims that the manual has a fuel efficiency of 20.65kpl and the automatic has a fuel efficiency of 20.04kpl.

Despite being one of the oldest cars in the segment, the Ciaz has managed to hold its ground against newer cars like the Volkswagen Virtus, Skoda Slavia, Hyundai Verna, and Honda City. With these new safety features and bold colours, the Ciaz is expected to remain a popular choice amongst sedan buyers in the country.

Price starts at Rs 11.15 lakh

