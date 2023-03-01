Home Cities Delhi

Ciaz-facelift: Maruti Suzuki updates its midsize Ciaz sedan

The Maruti Suzuki Ciaz has received an update that includes a host of safety features, which enhances its appeal

Published: 01st March 2023 09:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2023 09:47 AM   |  A+A-

Ciaz

Ciaz

By Vikram Gour
Express News Service

Maruti Suzuki has updated its midsize Ciaz sedan with more standard safety features and additional paint shade options. The Ciaz, which previously got ESP and Hill-Hold Assist as standard only in the automatic variants, now gets these features across all variants and that is undoubtedly a welcome change keeping in mind the increasing competition in the midsize sedan segment.

In addition to the updated safety features, Maruti Suzuki is also offering three dual-tone colour options on the top-spec Alpha trim of the Ciaz. The options include Pearl Metallic Opulent Red, Pearl Metallic Grandeur Grey, and Dignity Brown—all offered with a black roof. The dual-tone option is available at a premium of `16,000 over the standard paint and is only available on the top-spec Alpha variant.

The Ciaz continues to be powered by a 105hp, 1.5-litre K15 petrol engine paired to either a 5-speed manual or a 4-speed torque converter automatic. The engine comes with mild-hybrid technology, and Maruti claims that the manual has a fuel efficiency of 20.65kpl and the automatic has a fuel efficiency of 20.04kpl.

Despite being one of the oldest cars in the  segment, the Ciaz has managed to hold its ground against newer cars like the Volkswagen Virtus, Skoda Slavia, Hyundai Verna, and Honda City. With these new safety features and bold colours, the Ciaz is expected to remain a popular choice amongst sedan buyers in the country.

Price starts at Rs 11.15 lakh

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ciaz Maruti Suzuki
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Human trafficking too high in India, says US
Image used for representative purposes only. (File Photo)
Economy slows to 4.4 per cent in Q3, govt’s full-year target intact
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustration)
Gujarat’s public debt rises to Rs 3.4L cr, each resident owes Rs 48,500
A mother donating milk at the Breast Milk Bank used for representative purposes only. (Photo | MK Ashok Kumar, EPS)
In a first, Uttarakhand to set up ‘mother milk bank’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp