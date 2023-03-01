Home Cities Delhi

Lawrence Bishnoi gang’s sharpshooter arrested in Delhi

The accused, identified as Sudhir Maan (29), was arrested after a scuffle with the police from the outskirts of the city in Mitraon village on February 23.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Special Cell of Delhi Police has arrested a desperate inter-state gangster and sharpshooter of the Lawrence Bishnoi-Kala Jathedi gang who had just last year shot a Delhi businessman on both legs for extortion, an official said on Tuesday.

The accused, identified as Sudhir Maan (29), was arrested after a scuffle with the police from the outskirts of the city in Mitraon village on February 23. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Rajiv 
Ranjan Singh said information was received in Special Cell on February 23 that a shooter of Lawrence Bishnoi-Kala Jathedi gang namely Sudhir Maan is involved in extortion activities for his gang in Delhi and other states

“Recently, he was found to have threatened a businessman of a Real Estate Firm at gunpoint in Mohan Garden, Uttam Nagar, Delhi. Informer further told that Sudhir Maan would go to Najafgarh/Uttam Nagar Delhi to threaten other businessmen for extortion,” the DCP said. Acting on the information, a team was immediately constituted which laid a trap on the main Najafgarh-Dhansa Road in Mitraon village and apprehended the accused Sudhir Maan.

During interrogation, the accused Maan revealed that as per the directions of gang head Sandeep Jhanjharia alias Kala Jathedi, shooters of their gang had fired at the owner of a real estate firm in Mohan Garden, Delhi for extortion of Rs. 1 Crore causing bullet injury to a businessman in both legs.

Within a short span, all 5 shooters, 1-informer, 1- weapon supplier and 5-conspirators of their gang were arrested by the Special Cell from Sri Ganganagar and Hanumangarh Districts of Rajasthan, Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh), Delhi and Haryana and got recover huge cache of illicit arms and ammunitions of their gang.

“The accused also revealed that Sachin Bhanja and Naresh Sethi contacted him from jail and asked him to threaten the businessman to extort money so that no businessmen would dare to challenge them in future,” the official said.

Just 10 days ago on February 18, the accused Mann along with his associates went to the office of the above Real Estate firm and when they did not find the owner there, the duo threatened the employee present there at gunpoint for extortion on behalf of their gang head.

Sharing Mann’s brief criminal history, the DCP said the accused belongs to the Jhajjar district of Haryana and after completing his matriculation, he joined an Akhara in Tuda Mandi, Najafgarh, Delhi and practised wrestling there for about 3 years.

In 2021, Mann and his associates had planned to shoot a businessman at a Supermarket in Jharoda Kalan, Najafgarh. The planning to fire upon this businessman was orchestrated through his VoIP communication with the then most wanted gangsters Virender Pratap alias Kala Rana alias Tiger and Sandeep Jhanjharia alias Kala Jathedi. This communication was further extended through the most wanted Satinderjeet Singh alias Goldy Brar of their gang to ensure the safety of their shooters. 

