Liquor scam: BJP forms panel to intensify attack

Amit Pandey By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Intensifying attacks on the Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi government, the Delhi -BJP on Tuesday announced that they have formed a Sangharsh Samiti to campaign against the liquor scam and other corruptions of the Kejriwal government. The announcement came just after the two senior ministers — Manish Sisodia and Satyendra Jain – resigned from their posts.

The Sangarsh Samiti will be headed by the Leader of Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhur, State Secretary Kuljeet Singh Chahal and members Jai Prakash and Ashok Goyal Devraha. The samiti will start the Jan Jagran Abhiyan in which the saffron party will launch a public awareness campaign against the Delhi government at all the 13,649 booths in Delhi.

Kuljit Singh Chahal, Secretary of the Sangharsh Samiti, has said that the party will hold a demonstration at Delhi’s ITO on Wednesday against the liquor scam. In addition to this, the party president Virendra Sachdeva also alleged that getting Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain to resign from the ministerial post is a new political move by CMArvind Kejriwal.

“Frightened by the heat of the investigation, Arvind Kejriwal has played this new trick. If these resignations were on the basis of morality, they should have happened long ago, but today Kejriwal has made them resign when they have become completely infamous,” said Sachdeva.

He further added that today the Supreme Court has shown the mirror to Manish Sisodia by refusing to hear the petition of the Delhi government and the Aam Aadmi Party. The decision of the court has made it clear that now the Aam Aadmi Party and the Delhi government will have to follow the rules in administrative and judicial matters.

