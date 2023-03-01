Home Cities Delhi

Master Plan of Delhi 2041 gets DDA nod, over to Centre for approval

It will now be forwarded to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs for final approval and notification. 

Published: 01st March 2023 08:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2023 08:12 AM   |  A+A-

One of the key areas of focus is Yamuna rejuvenation

By Ashish Srivastava
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Giving a fillip to the night-time economy, a cleaner environment, promotion of electric mobility and heritage rejuvenation are the vision for the city that will evolve in the next two decades, according to the draft of the Master Plan of Delhi (MDP) 2041 approved by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on Tuesday. 

According to the draft of the approved MDP 2041 which gives a roadmap for the urban development in the national Capital, the key focus areas will be giving a push to electric vehicles and Yamuna rejuvenation while finding new avenues of economy through development of business-IT hubs and granting an impetus to the city’s nightlife.

The draft also focuses on better mobility through promotion of cleaner fuels, addressing the housing needs of the poor and rejuvenation the city’s heritage fabric. “The plan proposes to encourage the development of a Night Time Economy for a safe and vibrant city. Emphasis will be on the development of city hubs, circuits, plazas, and night time circuits. Specific corridors and trails will be identified for promoting the nighttime economy,” the DDA said in a statement.

The Draft Plan prioritises protection and improvement of good quality green-blue assets for active/passive recreation and leisure. This includes biodiversity parks, integrated floodplain planning, revival of baolis/ water bodies, development of walking and cycling trails along with the rejuvenation of drain buffers. 

“Additionally, the plan also proposes the rejuvenation of the Yamuna River and its floodplain through preparation of the Comprehensive River Development Plan for river Yamuna,” it added. “The plan proposes parking management and promotes green mobility, such as the use of E-vehicles and E-charging infrastructure,” the statement said.

Roadmap of development

  • Comprehensive River Development Plan for rejuvenation of Yamuna and its floodplain
  • Mandatory EV charging stations in public parking spaces 
  • Promotion of IT/cyber hubs, knowledge-based industries, and R&D facilities
  • Fillip to Night Time Economy through specific trails and corridors and development of night time circuits 
  • Norms for conservation of heritage zones which include archaeological parks and historical structures
  • Development of non-ownership rental houses with new formats like serviced apartments, condominiums, hostels to meet housing supply demand
