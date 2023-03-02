Home Cities Delhi

Delhi excise policy scam: ED arrests liquor businessman on money laundering charges

Till now, the ED has filed two chargesheets or prosecution complaints in this case and has arrested a total of 10 people, including Dhal.

Published: 02nd March 2023

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested liquor businessman Amandeep Dhal, director of Brindco Sales Pvt Ltd, in connection with its ongoing money laundering investigation into the Delhi excise policy, officials said on Thursday.

Dhal was taken into custody on Wednesday night under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) following his questioning, they said.

He is expected to be produced before a local court on Thursday where the ED will seek his custody.

According to a CBI FIR, AAP functionaries Vijay Nair, Manoj Rai, Amandeep Dhal and Sameer Mahandru were actively involved in framing and implementing of the excise policy of the Delhi government for the year 2021-22.

The money laundering case of the ED stems from the CBI FIR.

Till now, the ED has filed two chargesheets or prosecution complaints in this case and has arrested a total of 10 people, including Dhal.

The excise policy was scrapped in August last year and the Delhi LG later asked the CBI to probe the alleged irregularities and corruption done by government authorities, bureaucrats and liquor traders among others.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was arrested in this case by the CBI on Sunday.

