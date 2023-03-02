Home Cities Delhi

Delhi government issues notice to Ola, Uber on banned bike taxis

The bike taxis don’t come under any regulation so far, and this lack of this oversight has made the authorities wary of the emerging two-wheeler taxi service.

Published: 02nd March 2023 07:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2023 07:55 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Ashish Srivastava
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Days after putting a ban on plying of two-wheelers taxi services in the city, the Delhi government has issued a show-cause notice to ride aggregator platforms Ola and Uber for violating the local transport norms. 

Officials said that bike taxis related to the firms were found operating in the city and the service remains available on their apps despite the ban. “We have served them a notice and sought a reply in a week’s time,” Principal Secretary-cum-Commissioner (Transport) Ashish Kundra told this newspaper.

The move comes after the transport department issued a public notice in the newspapers last month asking digital companies to “immediately stop” allowing personal bike taxis that offer commercial, ride-hailing services on their apps.

Kundra informed that a cab aggregator company has sought a meeting to discuss the applicability of the ban.Government officials see a clear violation of the law in this. The bike taxis don’t come under any regulation so far, and this lack of this oversight has made the authorities wary of the emerging two-wheeler taxi service.

According to officials, the transport department grants passenger service vehicle badges to commercial drivers after verification. Once the verification of the drivers is done, the vehicles receive yellow number plates for operation. However, in the case of bike taxis, private vehicles are used to ferry passengers commercially without commercial licenses.

Officials said that the authority will assess the situation in the next few days before taking the next step which includes legal options. The Delhi transport department in a public notice on February 1 had cautioned bike taxis against plying on the roads of Delhi, warning that it was a violation of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, that would make aggregators liable for a fine of Rs 1 lakh.

Meanwhile, the driver could be penalized with Rs 5,000 on the first offence while a second offence could incur Rs 10,000 fine and imprisonment of up to a year. The driver will also lose his/her license for three months under the circumstances, according to the notice. 

