L-G Saxena forwards resignation letters of AAP leaders to President Murmu

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has received the resignation letters of AAP leaders Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain, and has forwarded them to President Droupadi Murmu, officials said on Wednesday.

“The L-G upon request from the chief minister to accept the resignations of ministers Manish Sisodia and Satyander Jain, on February 28, has recommended to the President that the resignations may be accepted,” said a Raj Niwas official.

Sources said that though the resignations came on the same day, Jain gave it in a hand-written note dated February 27 while Sisodia’s resignation letter was undated and mechanically typed. Jain tendered his resignation addressing Kejriwal where he expressed thankfulness for the opportunity given to him.

“I hereby tender my resignation as a minister of the Government of NCTD of Delhi. I am thankful for giving this opportunity to serve the people of Delhi (sic),” Jain said. Known as Kejriwal’s trusted lieutenants, both the leaders are facing probe on corruption charges.

