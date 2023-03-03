Home Cities Delhi

AAP teachers’ body stages protest against Delhi University administration

Dr Aditya Narayan Misra, national in-charge of AADTA, said, “The AAP Teachers Wing will take its struggle further to press for our demands.

Published: 03rd March 2023 08:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2023 08:12 AM   |  A+A-

The hunger strike was held to protest against ‘deliberate delay’ in the formation of Governing Bodies (GBs) in 28 Delhi government colleges

The hunger strike was held to protest against ‘deliberate delay’ in the formation of Governing Bodies (GBs) in 28 Delhi government colleges

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Aam Aadmi Party’s Teachers Wing (AADTA) organized a 12-hour hunger strike to protest against the Delhi University administration on Thursday. The hunger strike was held in protest of the deliberate delay in the formation of Governing Bodies (GBs) in 28 Delhi government colleges and the politicization of recruitment of teachers and principals at Delhi University (DU).

The strike was attended by DU Executive Committee (EC) members, Academic Council (AC), Finance Committee, DUTA Executive Members, former DUTA & FEDCUTA presidents & other office bearers, former EC and AC members, and a large number of teachers. The AADTA has been demanding the absorption of ad-hoc and temporary teachers in DU, which was supported by the former deputy chief minister and education minister Manish Sisodia. The teachers claimed that the devious intentions of the university administration have become evident from what was stated in the EC meeting on February 3 and what is being done in Bharati College.

Dr Aditya Narayan Misra, national in-charge of AADTA, said, “The AAP Teachers Wing will take its struggle further to press for our demands. Of the 12,000 teachers in DU, 6,000 are ad-hoc and temporary teachers. The university administration is indulging in massive displacements and using all designs to subvert the policy of the Delhi government for absorption. Approximately 70-75% of teachers will get displaced because of the university’s current recruitment process. We will not allow the agenda of politicization of GB formation and recruitment to succeed in DU.”

Notably, on January 27, 2023- the then Sisodia wrote to V-C stating the Delhi government policy for absorption of ad-hoc and temporary teachers. On January 28, 2023, the Delhi government sent the list of nominees for GBs to the university. On February 3, 2023, an EC meeting was held, but the list was not brought there for approval. When EC members Seema Das and RS Pawar demanded to place it, the  V-C in the chair said that there was some technical problem. On February 15, 2023, the university administration arbitrarily sent three GB nominees to Bharati College violating DU’s Statute 30(1) and EC Resolution 51 (2012).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
12-hour hunger strike AADTA Delhi university
India Matters
Karnataka Lokayukta Bangalore City police has recovered Rs 6 crore cash from house of Prashanth Madal, Chief Accountant, BWSSB. (Photo | Express)
Rs 6 crores recovered from house of Karnataka BJP MLA's son
Rahul Gandhi during a lecture at Cambridge University. (Photo | Twitter, @sampitroda)
"I had Pegasus on my phone, Indian democracy under attack": Rahul Gandhi at Cambridge lecture
Australian batter Travis Head plays a shot during the third day of the 3rd test cricket match between India and Australia, at Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on March 3, 2023 (Photo | PTI)
Australia crush India by nine wickets, qualify for World Test Championship final
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Meghalaya post-poll violence: Several injured, one found dead

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp