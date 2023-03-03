Home Cities Delhi

AAP welcomes Supreme Court verdict on appointment of ECs

“Many times the EC has waited for the PM to complete his scheduled rallies before announcing the election schedule.

Published: 03rd March 2023 07:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2023 07:38 AM   |  A+A-

UCC, court, judgement

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: AAP on Thursday welcomed the Supreme Court judgement on appointment of the Election Commissioner. The party said that the top court’s judgement will pave way for unbiased and fair appointment of Election Commissioners. 

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal hailed the decision and said, “Truly landmark order by Hon’ble SC on EC issue. We welcome the order.”The apex court ruled that the appointments of the chief election commissioner and election commissioners will be made by the president on advice of a committee comprising the Prime Minister, the Leader of Opposition and the Chief Justice of India.

AAP said the apex court judgment on the Adani issue was a “tight slap” on the Narendra Modi government. AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said that the Opposition have raised doubts about the independence of the Election Commission several times. 

"Democracy is inexplicably intertwined with power to the people. It facilitates the peaceful revolution in the hands of the ordinary man if held in a free and fair manner" - Supreme Court

“Many times the EC has waited for the PM to complete his scheduled rallies before announcing the election schedule. Time and again many people have raised doubts about the independence of the Election Commission of India and therefore the decision to appoint a high-powered committee to select the Election Commissioners is welcomed,” he said.

ALSO READ | Our time has come, no one can stop us: Kejriwal at AAP meet

The bench was delivering the verdict on the batch of petitions recommending reform in the process of appointment of the Election Commission of India.  In a concurring but separate judgement, Justice Rastogi made it clear that the grounds for the removal of Election Commissioners should be the same as that of the Chief Election Commissioner.

Noting that there is a lacuna in the law, the bench said, “Democracy is inexplicably intertwined with power to the people. It facilitates the peaceful revolution in the hands of the ordinary man if held in a free and fair manner.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Supreme Court Election Commissioner AAP
India Matters
Karnataka Lokayukta Bangalore City police has recovered Rs 6 crore cash from house of Prashanth Madal, Chief Accountant, BWSSB. (Photo | Express)
Rs 6 crores recovered from house of Karnataka BJP MLA's son
Rahul Gandhi during a lecture at Cambridge University. (Photo | Twitter, @sampitroda)
"I had Pegasus on my phone, Indian democracy under attack": Rahul Gandhi at Cambridge lecture
Australian batter Travis Head plays a shot during the third day of the 3rd test cricket match between India and Australia, at Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on March 3, 2023 (Photo | PTI)
Australia crush India by nine wickets, qualify for World Test Championship final
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Meghalaya post-poll violence: Several injured, one found dead

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp