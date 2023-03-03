Home Cities Delhi

Curbs on phones in jails imminent to avoid illegal communication

The committee will be headed by the DG (prisons) and consist of experts from IIT, Delhi Police, and central agencies. The panel has been given a month to submit its recommendations.

Published: 03rd March 2023 07:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2023 07:57 AM   |  A+A-

Tihar Jail (File photo)

Tihar Jail (File photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A high-level committee (HLC) will be set up to suggest ways and identify means to address the issue of illegal and unauthorised telephone communication in the jails, after receiving approval from Delhi Lieutenant Governor (L-G) VK Saxena, Raj Niwas officials said on Thursday. The committee will be headed by the DG (prisons) and consist of experts from IIT, Delhi Police, and central agencies. The panel has been given a month to submit its recommendations.

Officials said the panel will explore suitable jamming solutions emerging in the market (in addition to the existing infrastructure) and their testing in prisons to check their effectiveness in blocking incoming and outgoing calls, SMS messages, and data services in prison premises. The move has come after existing jammers became inefficient in blocking mobile networks in prison premises after the advent of 4G communication technology, they added.

“At least 31 mobile jammers were installed in the Tihar and Rohini jails between 2008 and 2012.  These jammers were effective in blocking 2G and 3G mobile signals, but after the introduction of 4G services in the country, they became ineffective in blocking mobile signals and became unproductive,” an official said.

Later, a Harmonious Call Blocking System (HCBS) was installed in several jails to block 4G networks, with the prospect of updating it for 5G as well. Special towers were built to roll out the system, but it could not fetch a 100 per cent result and instead hampered network services for people living nearby the jails.

“Despite being effective to a very large extent, the system could not prevent leakage in totality. While the telecom service providers could not provide a mechanism for real-time monitoring of the effectiveness of the installed HCBS, these towers were also causing a problem of blocking calls and data services for ordinary citizens living in the residential areas around the jails,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Phones in jails Illegal telephone communication Mobile jammer HCBS
India Matters
Karnataka Lokayukta Bangalore City police has recovered Rs 6 crore cash from house of Prashanth Madal, Chief Accountant, BWSSB. (Photo | Express)
Rs 6 crores recovered from house of Karnataka BJP MLA's son
Rahul Gandhi during a lecture at Cambridge University. (Photo | Twitter, @sampitroda)
"I had Pegasus on my phone, Indian democracy under attack": Rahul Gandhi at Cambridge lecture
Australian batter Travis Head plays a shot during the third day of the 3rd test cricket match between India and Australia, at Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on March 3, 2023 (Photo | PTI)
Australia crush India by nine wickets, qualify for World Test Championship final
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Meghalaya post-poll violence: Several injured, one found dead

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp