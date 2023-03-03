Home Cities Delhi

Delhi Book Fair stall vandalised for distributing free bibles

A stall of a Christian organisation installed at a book fair in the national capital was targetted by some unidentified people and allegedly vandalised for distributing free bibles.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A stall of a Christian organisation installed at a book fair in the national capital was targetted by some unidentified people and allegedly vandalised for distributing free bibles. Official sources told this newspaper that the incident took place on March 1 at the World Book Fair at Pragati Maidan but no formal complaint was received by the police.

However, several people shared the video of the incident on social media in which over two dozen people could be seen allegedly misbehaving with some staff of the book fair and chanting majority community slogans.

Sources said the alleged group of men were against the selling of the holy book Bible free of cost. There were allegations that the alleged protestors even tore some posters and books, however, police sources denied those allegations.

In a video of the incident shared by a man, one of the protestors even got into an argument with some people who could be heard telling  him something regarding the constitution and democracy. However, the angry protestor replied to him alleging that “they” are trying to convert Hindus.

There was no immediate comment from Gideons International which, according to its website, is an 
evangelical Christian association founded in 1899 whose primary activity is distributing copies of the Bible free of charge.

 The Delhi World Book Fair home to books of almost all genres, has been hosting several stalls selling religious and spiritual books — some of which distribute copies of religious texts for free as well.

