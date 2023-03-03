DGCA official kills self, wife follows suit hours later in complete despair

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A married couple, both in their thirties, allegedly ended their life by consuming pesticide within a gap of just two hours in the national capital, an official said on Thursday. The husband, identified as Ajaypal Singh (37), used to work as Operation Officer at the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) in Delhi while his wife, identified as Monika (32), was a homemaker.

According to a senior Delhi Police official, they received a PCR call regarding a suicide after which the police immediately rushed to the spot. When the police reached the location i.e. Hudco Place in south Delhi, they found that the house was locked from inside and was subsequently broken by a security guard.

“A woman was found lying unconscious on the floor with froth coming out of her mouth,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Chandan Chowdhary. She was rushed to Safdarjung hospital where doctors declared her dead. A crime team of the Delhi Police was also called which took evidence from the scene of crime.

After talking to the neighbours, it was found that the deceased woman’s husband also committed suicide just a couple of hours back. “Her husband too consumed the same pesticide and his wife took him to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead,” said another police officer. He said that prima facie it appears that following her husband’s death, the wife took the extreme step in a moment of complete despair.

When asked about the reason, the officer said the couple had frequent fights over petty issues which forced him to take his life. “But the matter is still under investigation,” he said. Ajaypal, a native of Odisha, had a blooming career as a DGCA officer and just four months back, he tied the knot Monika, a native of MP. The news of their unfortunate death came as a heavy blow to the family members.

They said that the couple used to have frequent fights. Ajaypal’s elder brother, Yogendrapal Singh, said he was aware that his brother and his wife were having frequent fights on petty issues. “I spoke to him just yesterday. Everything seemed fine and I did not have any idea that he would take such a step. He told me that everything was going smoothly,” he said.

(Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on TN’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)

