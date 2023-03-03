Excise scam: Manish Sisodia moves Delhi court for bail

Jaison Wilson By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday moved a Delhi court seeking bail in the excise policy case registered by the CBI. Sisodia’s bail application is likely to come up for hearing before Special Judge M K Nagpal at Rouse Avenue Court on Saturday, which on Monday sent him to five-day CBI custody till March 4.

The court had directed the CBI to interrogate Sisodia only at a place where CCTV cameras are placed, in order to avoid the fear of force used on him. Sisodia will be medically examined every 48 hours and his wife will be able to meet him for 15 minutes every day, the court had said. His lawyers are allowed to meet him for half an hour between 6 pm and 7 pm daily.

Sisodia was arrested on Sunday evening in connection with the alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi liquor policy for 2021-22 after nearly eight hours of questioning, during which his answers were allegedly not found satisfactory.

The CBI alleged that as the minister in charge of the excise department, the policy formulated and approved by Sisodia was allegedly tweaked to favour select liquor traders and led to losses to Rs 2,873 crore to the state exchequer.

After the trial court sent him five-day CBI custody on Monday, Sisodia moved to the Supreme Court the next day seeking bail, which refused to entertain his plea. Soon after the top court’s refusal to bail, Sisodia and another jailed minister Satyendar Jain resigned from the Arvind Kejriwal-led cabinet on Tuesday.

READ HERE | Saurabh Bhardwaj, Atishi to replace Sisodia and Jain in Delhi cabinet

NEW DELHI: Former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday moved a Delhi court seeking bail in the excise policy case registered by the CBI. Sisodia’s bail application is likely to come up for hearing before Special Judge M K Nagpal at Rouse Avenue Court on Saturday, which on Monday sent him to five-day CBI custody till March 4. The court had directed the CBI to interrogate Sisodia only at a place where CCTV cameras are placed, in order to avoid the fear of force used on him. Sisodia will be medically examined every 48 hours and his wife will be able to meet him for 15 minutes every day, the court had said. His lawyers are allowed to meet him for half an hour between 6 pm and 7 pm daily. Sisodia was arrested on Sunday evening in connection with the alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi liquor policy for 2021-22 after nearly eight hours of questioning, during which his answers were allegedly not found satisfactory.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The CBI alleged that as the minister in charge of the excise department, the policy formulated and approved by Sisodia was allegedly tweaked to favour select liquor traders and led to losses to Rs 2,873 crore to the state exchequer. After the trial court sent him five-day CBI custody on Monday, Sisodia moved to the Supreme Court the next day seeking bail, which refused to entertain his plea. Soon after the top court’s refusal to bail, Sisodia and another jailed minister Satyendar Jain resigned from the Arvind Kejriwal-led cabinet on Tuesday. READ HERE | Saurabh Bhardwaj, Atishi to replace Sisodia and Jain in Delhi cabinet