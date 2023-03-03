Home Cities Delhi

L-G recommends names of Atishi and Bharadwaj as ministers to President

However, their appointment will only be effective once the resignations of AAP leaders, Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain, are accepted by the President, they added.

A collage of AAP MLAs Saurabh Bhardwaj (L) and Atishi used for representative purposes only. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has recommended the names of AAP MLAs Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj to President Droupadi Murmu for appointments as ministers in the cabinet, officials said on Thursday.

Following their resignations, two Cabinet berths have fallen vacant. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has recommended the names of Atishi and Bharadwaj to Saxena for elevation as Cabinet ministers.

“L-G upon receipt of a recommendation by the CM on March 1, to appoint Atishi Marlena and Saurabh Bharadwaj as ministers, has recommended the same to the President on the same day. Since, at any given time there can be only six ministers in Delhi, their appointment will become effective only once the resignation of Manish Sisodia and Satyender Jain sent to the President is accepted,” said a Raj Niwas official.

Known as trusted lieutenants of Kejriwal, Sisodia and Jain, resigned on Tuesday. The resignations came after the court sent Sisodia to judicial custody. Both are facing probe on corruption charges in separate cases and remain under jail custody. 

Sisodia and Jain played a pivotal role in implementing Kejriwal’s governance agenda of good education and health facilities in the national capital.

