Home Cities Delhi

Man booked in Delhi for pronouncing ‘triple talaq’ to wife of 32 years

“Her husband left her and married a transgender, which was amicably terminated under social pressure from their community.

Published: 03rd March 2023 08:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2023 08:28 AM   |  A+A-

Triple Talaq

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Ujwal Jalali
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 56-year-old man was booked for allegedly pronouncing “talaq, talaq, talaq” (instant divorce) to his wife in the national capital, an official said on Monday. According to an official, a complaint was received regarding domestic violence at Bhajanpura police station in June last year. The victim woman stated that she is married to a person named Aftab, the accused, for the past 32 years and the couple is having six children from their wedlock.

“Her husband left her and married a transgender, which was amicably terminated under social pressure from their community. However, now her husband again solemnized his marriage with another lady and is residing somewhere in Kardampuri,” the official said.

According to the 52-year-old complainant woman, her accused husband is now pressuring her to vacate the house and has been threatening her with dire consequences. The woman with whom the accused Aftab has solemnized his marriage is of 56 years.

She told the police that last year, on July 7, her husband abused her and shouted “talaaq, talaaq, talaaq’ before throwing her out of the house. Her complaint was even forwarded to the Crime Against Women Cell of the Delhi police for counselling.

ALSO READ | Delhi doctor arrested for giving ‘triple talaq’ to wife

Now, on the basis of her complaint, the police have registered an FIR under section 4 of the Muslim Women Protection Of Rights On Marriage Act and have begun investigating the matter. Notably, the triple talaq bill proposed by the BJP-ruled government was subsequently passed by both houses of Parliament in 2019. Now under the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019, instant triple talaq in any form – spoken, written, or by electronic means such as email or SMS – is illegal and void, with up to three years in jail for the husband.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Triple talaq Women Protection Of Rights On Marriage Act a 2019 Act
India Matters
Karnataka Lokayukta Bangalore City police has recovered Rs 6 crore cash from house of Prashanth Madal, Chief Accountant, BWSSB. (Photo | Express)
Rs 6 crores recovered from house of Karnataka BJP MLA's son
Rahul Gandhi during a lecture at Cambridge University. (Photo | Twitter, @sampitroda)
"I had Pegasus on my phone, Indian democracy under attack": Rahul Gandhi at Cambridge lecture
Australian batter Travis Head plays a shot during the third day of the 3rd test cricket match between India and Australia, at Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on March 3, 2023 (Photo | PTI)
Australia crush India by nine wickets, qualify for World Test Championship final
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Meghalaya post-poll violence: Several injured, one found dead

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp