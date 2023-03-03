Man booked in Delhi for pronouncing ‘triple talaq’ to wife of 32 years

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 56-year-old man was booked for allegedly pronouncing “talaq, talaq, talaq” (instant divorce) to his wife in the national capital, an official said on Monday. According to an official, a complaint was received regarding domestic violence at Bhajanpura police station in June last year. The victim woman stated that she is married to a person named Aftab, the accused, for the past 32 years and the couple is having six children from their wedlock.

“Her husband left her and married a transgender, which was amicably terminated under social pressure from their community. However, now her husband again solemnized his marriage with another lady and is residing somewhere in Kardampuri,” the official said.

According to the 52-year-old complainant woman, her accused husband is now pressuring her to vacate the house and has been threatening her with dire consequences. The woman with whom the accused Aftab has solemnized his marriage is of 56 years.

She told the police that last year, on July 7, her husband abused her and shouted “talaaq, talaaq, talaaq’ before throwing her out of the house. Her complaint was even forwarded to the Crime Against Women Cell of the Delhi police for counselling.

Now, on the basis of her complaint, the police have registered an FIR under section 4 of the Muslim Women Protection Of Rights On Marriage Act and have begun investigating the matter. Notably, the triple talaq bill proposed by the BJP-ruled government was subsequently passed by both houses of Parliament in 2019. Now under the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019, instant triple talaq in any form – spoken, written, or by electronic means such as email or SMS – is illegal and void, with up to three years in jail for the husband.

