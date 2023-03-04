Home Cities Delhi

AAP workers protest outside party office before Sisodia's court hearing 

Aam Aadmi Party leaders & workers protest against the arrest of former Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia near its party office in Delhi. (Photo | ANI @ Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Scores of Aam Aadmi Party workers staged a protest in central Delhi on Saturday demanding the release of senior party leader Manish Sisodia, who has been arrested by the CBI in connection with the excise policy case.

The protest erupted before Sisodia's appearance before the Rouse Avenue court, only a few metres from the party office on Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg.

The workers raised slogans like 'Manish Sisodia ko riha karo' (release Manish Sisodia). They hit the street hours after the AAP's Delhi convener held a meeting with some of the workers.

The party has alleged that Sisodia has been arrested to obstruct the "good work" being done by the Delhi government in the education sector.

