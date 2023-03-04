Home Cities Delhi

CM Kejriwal got 1,000 crores in education scams: Sukesh

Sukesh, an under-trial prisoner, also accused three AAP leaders –  Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia and Satyendra Jain – of being guilty in the ‘school tablet scam’.

Published: 04th March 2023 08:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2023 08:06 AM   |  A+A-

Sukesh Chandrashekhar (Photo | IANS)

By Ujwal Jalali
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, currently behind bars in the Mandoli jail, fired a fresh salvo against the Aam Aadmi Party on Friday, claiming that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and former minister Satyendra Jain had dedicated an epic friendship song from the Bollywood film Sholay to him on his birthday in 2017.

“Kejiwalji, I hope you have not forgotten the song you and Satyender Jain dedicated to me on 25 March 2017 on my birthday – Ye Dostati, hum nahi chhodenge – and persuaded me to bring in contributions from the Middle East and south India, as you have done everything only for your benefit and used people like me; there is no dosati, only payback now,” he alleged in a letter shared with the media on Friday by his advocate.

ALSO READ| Delhi High Court seeks ED’s stand on conman Sukesh’s plea

“I have stated before that Mr. Manish Sisodia, Mr. Arvind Kejriwal and Mr. Satyender Jain even did not spare poor children’s education and welfare. The tablet’s procurement, which was first dealt with by me through a Chinese firm on the instructions of
Mr. Kejriwal and Mr. Sisodia were dropped at the last moment only because someone else was offering 20 per cent kickback to them,” Chandrashekhar alleged.

ALSO READ| Video leaked to pressurise me: Sukesh

He said that he will give all details and evidence regarding the alleged scam to the investigative agencies.
Sukesh also accused the Delhi CM of taking Rs 1,000 crore as ‘commission’ and being involved with scams in the education sector.“Kejriwal ji, you exactly know what I am saying, all this will be out in the open now, I am coming for you,” he wrote in the latest letter.

