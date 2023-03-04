CM Kejriwal presents awards to 239 students, 33 schools for excellence

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: To promote the achievements of students and schools in Delhi, the Aam Aadmi Party government on Friday presented the ‘Excellence in Education Awards’ to 239 students of Class 10 and Class 12,and 33 schools. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal presented the awards to the students and said that over the years these awards had become a badge of honour.‘Excellence in Education Awards’ was instituted in the year 2015 and since then, the Directorate of Education has been honouring its best schools and meritorious students, year after year.

The scheme of excellence in education awards aims at inculcating a spirit of healthy competition among the schools and the students to excel in the academic field. Addressing the awardees of the ‘Excellence in Education Awards,’ the CM recalled his recent encounter with an awardee from the previous year on a flight who had shared her achievement with him very proudly.

Selection of these best schools is done by the selection committee on the given parameters which include enrollment of students, infrastructure and basic amenities of school, participation of students and teachers in co-curricular activities, CBSE results, admission of students in professional courses, an inspection of the school, status of liberty and an average attendance of students and staff working in the schools.

Referring to AAP’s huge win in the MCD elections, the CM said, “I hope that we will soon start our efforts to fix all the MCD schools as well. We have around 1,800 MCD schools and they are in very bad condition.”

