Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit urges L-G to probe Kejriwal’s corruption allegations against him

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit met Delhi L-G VK Saxena on Friday and urged him to order a probe into the allegations made by Arvind Kejriwal against him. He also named 13 media personnel who raised corruption allegations against him.

“Over the last nine to 10 years, since the Aam Aadmi Party was formed and its leader Arvind Kejriwal became active in electoral politics, he and his party have been, both openly on public and media platforms, and clandestinely been making statements about various ‘illegal’ or ‘illegally acquired’ assets and businesses, I own in Delhi. This is apart from the entirely fabricated and fraudulent and vicious campaign that they carried out to malign my late mother.” said Dikshit in a letter handed over to the LG.

Sandeep urged the L-G that if any of the said properties and businesses were found to be illegally acquired then they should be nationalised and made a property of the Government of India.“However, if any of these alleged businesses and properties do not belong to me, then such information be made available to me and again made public,” Dikshit said.

