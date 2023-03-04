Home Cities Delhi

Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit urges L-G to probe Kejriwal’s corruption allegations against him

Sandeep urged the L-G that if any of the said properties and businesses were found to be illegally acquired then they should be nationalised and made a property of the Government of India.

Published: 04th March 2023 07:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2023 07:56 AM   |  A+A-

Sandeep Dikshit with LG Saxena. (File Photo)

Sandeep Dikshit with LG Saxena. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit met Delhi L-G VK Saxena on Friday and urged him to order a probe into the allegations made by Arvind Kejriwal against him. He also named 13 media personnel who raised corruption allegations against him.

“Over the last nine to 10 years, since the Aam Aadmi Party was formed and its leader Arvind Kejriwal became active in electoral politics, he and his party have been, both openly on public and media platforms, and clandestinely been making statements about various ‘illegal’ or ‘illegally acquired’ assets and businesses, I own in Delhi. This is apart from the entirely fabricated and fraudulent and vicious campaign that they carried out to malign my late mother.” said Dikshit in a letter handed over to the LG.

Sandeep urged the L-G that if any of the said properties and businesses were found to be illegally acquired then they should be nationalised and made a property of the Government of India.“However, if any of these alleged businesses and properties do not belong to me, then such information be made available to me and again made public,” Dikshit said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Saxena Arvind Kejriwal corruption allegations
India Matters
A collage of Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin and Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao. (File Photo | PTI)
Stalin and KCR: A tale of two anti-BJP gatherings in South India
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. (File Photo | PTI)
Bihar's officials to visit Tamil Nadu, assist migrants' return to state
For representational purposes (Soumyadip Sinha | Express Illustrations)
Question mark on Opposition unity as Congress puts up dismal show in N-E
Maharashtra deputy CM and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis addresses a press conference. (File Photo | PTI)
Devendra Fadnavis takes U-turn over OPS, says they are positive about OPS implementation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp