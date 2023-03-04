Home Cities Delhi

Make dashboard of status of beds in hospitals: VK Saxena

The meeting took place to discuss a referral mechanism for patients in AIIMS and other government hospitals in the city.

Published: 04th March 2023 07:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2023 07:52 AM   |  A+A-

 Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena. (Photo | PTI)

By Ashish Srivastava
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The health department will work on a centralised dashboard to provide the status of bed availability at government hospitals in the city on a real-time basis.

The direction was given by Lieutenant Governor (L-G) VK Saxena in a meeting held on Friday with key officials of the Delhi government, New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), and medical directors of major hospitals in the city including the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

The meeting took place to discuss a referral mechanism for patients in AIIMS and other government hospitals in the city. According to sources, the move was proposed to aid the referral mechanism.“The Health Department will develop a centralized dashboard where the availability of beds in all government hospitals in Delhi is available on a real-time basis. It is because of the absence of a formal referral system,” the source said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
hospitals Beds' Saxena AIIMS NDMC dashboard
India Matters
A collage of Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin and Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao. (File Photo | PTI)
Stalin and KCR: A tale of two anti-BJP gatherings in South India
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. (File Photo | PTI)
Bihar's officials to visit Tamil Nadu, assist migrants' return to state
For representational purposes (Soumyadip Sinha | Express Illustrations)
Question mark on Opposition unity as Congress puts up dismal show in N-E
Maharashtra deputy CM and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis addresses a press conference. (File Photo | PTI)
Devendra Fadnavis takes U-turn over OPS, says they are positive about OPS implementation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp