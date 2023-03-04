Make dashboard of status of beds in hospitals: VK Saxena

Ashish Srivastava By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The health department will work on a centralised dashboard to provide the status of bed availability at government hospitals in the city on a real-time basis.

The direction was given by Lieutenant Governor (L-G) VK Saxena in a meeting held on Friday with key officials of the Delhi government, New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), and medical directors of major hospitals in the city including the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

The meeting took place to discuss a referral mechanism for patients in AIIMS and other government hospitals in the city. According to sources, the move was proposed to aid the referral mechanism.“The Health Department will develop a centralized dashboard where the availability of beds in all government hospitals in Delhi is available on a real-time basis. It is because of the absence of a formal referral system,” the source said.

NEW DELHI: The health department will work on a centralised dashboard to provide the status of bed availability at government hospitals in the city on a real-time basis. The direction was given by Lieutenant Governor (L-G) VK Saxena in a meeting held on Friday with key officials of the Delhi government, New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), and medical directors of major hospitals in the city including the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). The meeting took place to discuss a referral mechanism for patients in AIIMS and other government hospitals in the city. According to sources, the move was proposed to aid the referral mechanism.“The Health Department will develop a centralized dashboard where the availability of beds in all government hospitals in Delhi is available on a real-time basis. It is because of the absence of a formal referral system,” the source said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });