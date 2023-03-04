MCD to fine violators of single-use plastic policy in community halls

Ashish Srivastava By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a move to curb the menace of single-use plastic, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has taken a unique initiative. The civic body has put in a condition for booking its community halls and centres that no single-use plastics (SUP) will be used.

Officials said that a pledge to not use SUPs is being demanded by the civic authority from the organizers who are booking the community places for marriage and other social events. The pledge is sought in writing at all 296 community halls and 8 community centers run by the MCD, they added.

Officials also informed that inspections will also be carried out at the venues to check whether the pledge is actually being followed by the organisers.

“A team will inspect the booking venues to inspect whether the condition of no SUP is being followed there or not. The event organisers will be penalized as per the provisions if violations are found there,” a senior official informed.

Officials said that social events are one of the major sources of SUP pollution since many of the banned items are used in serving food to large gatherings.“Since the wedding season is going on in the city, it is important to monitor them if we have to keep a check on the ban,” the official added.

The Centre banned the use of SUP items with a thickness of less than 120 microns last year. Following it, the civic body initiated a campaign to fight plastic pollution in January this year. A thematic 100-day campaign, which aims to make areas under the municipal corporation free of plastic, was launched on January 21 and will conclude on April 22 on the occasion of International Earth Day.

