Bus with DU students overturns in Bilaspur; one dead, 40 injured

Police have registered a case of rash and negligent driving against the driver of the bus. The driver and the conductor fled the spot after the accident, the SDM said.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A private bus carrying Delhi University students on a trip to Manali overturned in Bilaspur on Friday, leaving a young woman dead and 40 others injured. The 22-year-old who died was a student of Kamla Nehru College and hailed from Jaipur. Meanwhile, four other students suffered fractures and others got minor injuries.

There were 44 people in the bus, including 35 women students from Kamala Nehru College and six coordinators, said SDM Bilaspur, Abhishek Kumar Garg. The accident took place on Chandigarh-Manali road when the bus was heading towards Haryana. Eyewitnesses said that the bus overturned after it lost control near Jabli.

Kamala Nehru College principal (Officiating) Dr Kalpana Bhakuni said “We are trying to assess the situation. We are in touch with the families,” Bhakuni said. However, the principal was not available for any comment.

Passersby pulled out the injured from the bus and rushed them to the Bilaspur Regional Hospital. One passenger was referred to PGI Chandigarh and two to AIIMS Bilaspur.

Police have registered a case of rash and negligent driving against the driver of the bus. The driver and the conductor fled the spot after the accident, the SDM said. One of the teachers of Kamla Nehru College on Saturday shared on social media that the hospitalized students are recovering and out of danger. 

