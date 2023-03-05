Celebrating Delhi’s cultural tapestry

Simi Kuriakose By

Express News Service

The city of Delhi, which is nestled in the heart of India, is nothing short of a kaleidoscope of art, culture, and history as well as is the centre of artistic traditions and heritage. Honouring the many shades of Delhi, Sanatan Sangeet Sanskriti hosted the fifth edition of ‘Words in the Garden—a celebration of literature, arts, and ideas’, on Thursday and Friday at the India International Centre (IIC). The festival, which is hosted in collaboration with IIC and IILM University, is specially curated by poet Ashok Vajpeyi. We speak to Malvika Rai, chairperson of IILM University and Vajpeyi about the theme of this edition, and more.

With any festival on arts and literary, the trope of connecting with the audience includes building a sense of identity. What does ‘Words in the Garden’ aim for in that aspect?

Malvika Rai: We were deciding what name to give to the Festival and ‘Words in the Garden’ came up because we wanted to do it at India International Centre (IIC), which is next to Lodhi Gardens. So, we felt there is a connection between the two. Here, we are ideating, and talking about art and culture, and the garden brings you to it. If you see the environment here, we brought in the [aspect] that we can express very well when we are in nature. There are many festivals that take place, and we felt that we should have our own identity. We said that we will build everything to do with Delhi... what Delhi is about. So, we started with Delhi themes—we first did Meer ki Dilli, Ghalib ki Dilli, now Dilli ki Mahilayen, and more.

The audience attending a session at Words in the Garden;

What was the thought behind the theme of the fifth edition, Dilli ki Mahilayen?

Malvika Rai: When we were sitting down [to discuss 2023’s theme], we said, let’s honour women. They play such a pivotal role and have come up in all spheres, whether as an entrepreneur or in art, music, culture or even a homemaker. As Sonali Bhagwati said [the architect and interior designer was part of the session, Women in Leadership] that at the age of 91, her mother started her own business. So there is no age for it [achieving what you dream of]. Women are, sometimes, taken for granted. We need to recognise these women and bring them to the forefront and talk about them.

Ashok Vajpeyi: You see, as I pointed out in my speech yesterday, Delhi has these two poles. A few years ago, there was what is known as the Nirbhaya case, where a large number of Delhi congregated to protest against that. Delhi is also, incidentally and unfortunately, the rape capital of India—the number of rapes that take place here outnumbers other metros. So, this is one pole. The other pole is the Shaheen Bagh, where women—anonymous, ordinary women—organised a protest, which later, of course, was converted into violence and perhaps communal riots. But originally, it was non-violent, peaceful, and not led by any politics. So there were the other women. So you have both together. Nirbhaya is an example of what Delhi is doing to women, whereas the other is an example of what women are doing to Delhi. Now, if you look at these two poles, between them are the women of Delhi, and it feels like [in] ideas, culture, arts, performing arts, literature, poetry, journalism, etc., women have made far-reaching contributions. We wanted to highlight that. But, beyond that, there are areas such as nutrition, automobile factories, etc., they’re taking courage and working. So this is what we’re trying to do.

If Delhi has to become a world capital, which has culture, arts, philosophy, innovation, ideas, dissent, plurality, etc., then women would have made a very seminal and crucial contribution towards it. It cannot happen without women, but it can also not happen without giving women the opportunity and freedom to do what they like, and even to protest if they feel like it.

Your next edition is going to be Yuva ki Dilli. Tell us what it’s going to be about.

Malvika Rai: So we’ve gone back to history. But today, India is a place for the youth. Also, since I am into education, I deal with youngsters all the time. There are those who are budding artists, who need a space to grow. It is no use when you become X years of age and then get that recognition... Why not get the recognition now? Yesterday, we had Sawani Mudgal, a vocalist, and she was so good. And that’s where we saw it. In 2006, we had given her [an award] for upcoming artist. So, yes, we should catch them young and give them a platform where they can express themselves.

