DDA goes to CBI over ‘lapses’ in construction

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has lodged a complaint with the CBI to register FIR against all concerned for endangering the lives of more than 3,000 residents of Signature View Apartment at Mukherjee Nagar in Delhi. The DDA has lodged a complaint against “lapses and misconduct” in the construction of the apartment, said officials.

L-G VK Saxena in January ordered criminal proceedings against errant officials. The erring DDA officials include three engineers, six chief engineers, nine superintending engineers, nine executive engineers, four assistant engineers and eight junior engineers.

In a vigilance enquiry, it was noted that “collusion” between the DDA officials and builders/contractors resulted in compromising the quality and structural safety requirement during the construction, thereby causing wrongful loss to DDA besides putting to peril the lives and property of hundreds of residents.

The DDA has requested the CBI to register FIR against ‘all concerned including the contractors namely Winner Construction Pvt Ltd and Grover Construction Pvt Ltd, the testing agencies -- Bharat Test House and Delhi Test House, all involved DDA officials and unknown persons. It found that the provisions on quality control, as highlighted in the contract and the Central Public Works Department manual, were bypassed.

