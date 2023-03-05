Home Cities Delhi

Delhi HC orders Centre to pay Rs 50,000 'costs' to DU student for denying scholarship

In this case, the student, who belonged to an economically weaker section, was disbursed the scholarship amount for the first two years but for the third year, his scholarship was withheld.

Delhi High Court (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The  Delhi High Court has directed the Centre to pay within eight weeks Rs 50,000 as “costs” to a DU student for denying him the third instalment of an annual scholarship offered to him by the Department of Science and Technology under its Innovation in Science Pursuit for Inspired Research scheme.

The court also ordered the Centre to release the third instalment of Rs 60,000 to the student along with an interest of 6 per cent per annum. 

The department offered the scholarship to the student in January 2017. To be eligible for it, students ought to be in the top 1% of their respective boards, in Class XII. In this case, the student, who belonged to an economically weaker section, was disbursed the scholarship amount for the first two years but for the third year, his scholarship was withheld.

