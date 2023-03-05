Home Cities Delhi

Delhi Mayor remote-controlled by AAP: BJP

Instead of exercising his or her own wisdom and working with all the councillors, Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi take directions from AAP leaders Atishi and Saurabh Bhardwaj, said BJP leaders.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a fresh attack, the Bharatiya Janta party alleged that newly-elected Mayor Shelly Oberoi is “remotely controlled” by the senior AAP leaders, including Arvind Kejriwal and Atishi. The BJP leaders showed photographs in which Atishi and Saurabh Bhardwaj are holding a meeting of corporation officials and the Chief Minister himself is talking to journalists on corporation issues keeping the Mayor aside.

Former South Delhi Mayor Kamaljeet Sehrawat alleged that Oberoi either “remains mute” or reacts with a sense of delay as if she has received “some instructions” from AAP leaders like Atishi, who is mostly “remotely feeding information” to her over mobile.

Instead of exercising his or her own wisdom and working with all the councillors, Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi take directions from AAP leaders Atishi and Saurabh Bhardwaj, said BJP leaders.“But, in the meetings with department heads and others that she attends, AAP leaders Atishi and Saurabh Bhardwaj accompany her. And she sits there like a ‘gungi gudiya (dummy)’ and doesn’t engage in discussions while these two AAP leaders make decisions,” the BJP leader claimed.

Sehrawat said the AAP dispensation should “allow” the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to run as per its autonomy and not try to “remote-control” civic governance.

Referring to the recent visit Kejriwal to the Okhla landfill site, BJP leader Harsh Malhotra said that Kejriwal is trying to weaken the biggest local body of the country the Municipal Corporation of Delhi.
He further added that Kejriwal is trying to mislead the people of Delhi by claiming the central government’s work to be his own.

“The Okhla landfill site has been closed for the last one and a half years, and no new garbage is dumped there. In October 2022, when the Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated a plant to generate electricity from the garbage in Tughlakabad,” added Malhotra.

