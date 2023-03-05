L-G Saxena finally approves govt’s proposal to send teachers to Finland

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on Saturday approved the city government’s proposal to send elementary teachers from state-run schools to Finland for training, officials said. It may be recalled that the L-G’s office has often clashed with the AAP-led state government over various issues including its initiative to send school teachers abroad for training.

While giving approval, Saxena noted that the administration led by Arvind Kejriwal had failed to provide the “impact assessment of previous foreign training programmes”.

“L-G has approved the Education Department’s proposal for a primary in-charge training programme in Finland. In order to ensure equal representation of primary in-charges from all 29 administrative zones of the education department, the LG increased the number of primary in-charges who were to travel to Finland for training from 52 to 87,” said an official from the L-G’s office.

“With this, 87 primary in-charges – three from each of the 29 administrative zones – will be selected for the training programme, as against the 52 primary in-charges who were arbitrarily selected by the government,” he said.

The issue earlier sparked a stand-off between the L-G’s office and the government, with AAP accusing Saxena of “interfering” with the government’s work.

The government sent the proposal regarding the teachers’ training in Finland for a third time to the L-G for approval on January 21, 2023. The L-G in a letter to the CM then remarked that he had not rejected the proposal but raised some queries about the impact assessment and cost-benefit analysis of such visits that have been going on for the past few years.

