Home Cities Delhi

Youth creates ex-girlfriend's fake Instagram account for 'revenge', arrested 

The man has been sending threatening and obscene messages on the complainant's Instagram account and to her relatives as well, cyber police said.

Published: 05th March 2023 04:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2023 07:22 AM   |  A+A-

cyberbullying

Image for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)

By Ujwal Jalali
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a bid to seek revenge on his ex-girlfriend, a 21-year-old man allegedly created a fake Instagram account of his former girlfriend and used her father's picture to send obscene messages to her relatives. 

The accused, identified as Vivek, a resident of the Najafgarh area in South West Delhi, was arrested by the police. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Harsh Vardhan said a complaint regarding the matter was received at Cyber Police Station. 

The police had registered an FIR under section 67 of the IT Act and an investigation into the matter was initiated. “On the basis of technical surveillance and analysis of the fake Instagram ID, it was revealed that the mobile number used in creating the fake ID belongs to one Vivek. He created a fake Instagram ID and sent obscene messages to the complainant’s relatives,” the officer said. 

During questioning, it came to the fore that the two were in a relationship for four years. Vivek, to seek revenge and defame the complainant, created a fake Instagram profile and sent obscene messages to the complainant and her relatives. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
cybercrime fake Instagram account
India Matters
Security personnel deployed outside the residence of former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi during a visit of CBI officials in connection with the land for jobs scam case, in Patna. (Photo | PTI)
Land for jobs case: CBI team at residence of former Bihar CM Rabri Devi 
Rahul Gandhi during a lecture at Cambridge University. (Photo | Twitter, @sampitroda)
‘Never defamed my country’, says Rahul in UK
Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) chief Uddhav Thackeray addresses supporters during a public rally, at Khed in Ratnagiri, Maharashtra. (Photo | PTI)
Uddhav Thackeray criticizes BJP, Eknath Shinde in first public rally since EC order
The eyewitnesses said that a group of villagers, against whom the police have booked a case, came to the houses in the Dalit colony and started throwing logs of wood and they also poured petrol.
Karnataka: Case against 25 after houses of Dalit families set ablaze, members escape unhurt 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp