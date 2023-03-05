Youth creates ex-girlfriend's fake Instagram account for 'revenge', arrested 

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a bid to seek revenge on his ex-girlfriend, a 21-year-old man allegedly created a fake Instagram account of his former girlfriend and used her father's picture to send obscene messages to her relatives.

The accused, identified as Vivek, a resident of the Najafgarh area in South West Delhi, was arrested by the police. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Harsh Vardhan said a complaint regarding the matter was received at Cyber Police Station.

The police had registered an FIR under section 67 of the IT Act and an investigation into the matter was initiated. “On the basis of technical surveillance and analysis of the fake Instagram ID, it was revealed that the mobile number used in creating the fake ID belongs to one Vivek. He created a fake Instagram ID and sent obscene messages to the complainant’s relatives,” the officer said.

During questioning, it came to the fore that the two were in a relationship for four years. Vivek, to seek revenge and defame the complainant, created a fake Instagram profile and sent obscene messages to the complainant and her relatives.

NEW DELHI: In a bid to seek revenge on his ex-girlfriend, a 21-year-old man allegedly created a fake Instagram account of his former girlfriend and used her father's picture to send obscene messages to her relatives. The accused, identified as Vivek, a resident of the Najafgarh area in South West Delhi, was arrested by the police. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Harsh Vardhan said a complaint regarding the matter was received at Cyber Police Station. The police had registered an FIR under section 67 of the IT Act and an investigation into the matter was initiated. “On the basis of technical surveillance and analysis of the fake Instagram ID, it was revealed that the mobile number used in creating the fake ID belongs to one Vivek. He created a fake Instagram ID and sent obscene messages to the complainant’s relatives,” the officer said. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); During questioning, it came to the fore that the two were in a relationship for four years. Vivek, to seek revenge and defame the complainant, created a fake Instagram profile and sent obscene messages to the complainant and her relatives.