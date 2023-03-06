Home Cities Delhi

AAP workers protest, demand Sisodia’s release 

Published: 06th March 2023 08:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2023 08:58 AM   |  A+A-

AAP supporters stage a protest outside the Rouse Avenue Court. (Photo | EPS, Shekhar Yadav)

By Express News Service
NEW DELHI: Scores of Aam Aadmi Party workers protested at the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg on Saturday, demanding the release of Manish Sisodia, who has been arrested in the alleged Delhi liquor scam. Holding placards in support of Sisodia, they gathered outside the party headquarter as Sisodia was produced before the Rouse Avenue court. 

Sisodia was arrested after being interrogated for eight hours. The CBI said he was arrested over ‘evasive replies’. The court then granted five days of custody to Sisodia. Taking note of the law and order situation, the Delhi police barricaded the roads headed to the court along with this Rapid Action Force and CRPF personnel were deployed outside the court.

Meanwhile, Sisodia’s CBI custody has been extended till March 6 in the alleged liquor scam.  Reacting to the extension of CBI’s custody, AAP MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj said, “CBI has nothing to do with evidence and truth. They are only listening to what the Central government is saying. This whole procedure is meant to trouble Manish Sisodia.”

Delhi BJP working president Virendra Sachdeva slammed Sisodia and said that a failed attempt to play the victim card in the name of the family was made in the court but justice cannot be done if criminals try to seek sympathy.

Anil Kumar Choudhary, the head of the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee, asserted that Kejriwal’s trip to Karnataka at the time of Sisodia’s bail hearing shows that he wants him to be in jail.

